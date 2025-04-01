Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 2:23PM MDT until April 2 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 2:23 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* TIMING…From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* WINDS…West-northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

