Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 2:23PM MDT until April 2 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a new Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9 AM to 6 PM
MDT Wednesday.
* WINDS…For the first Red Flag Warning, west 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. For the second Red Flag Warning, west-
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.