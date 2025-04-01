Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 2:23PM MDT until April 2 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a new Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9 AM to 6 PM

MDT Wednesday.

* WINDS…For the first Red Flag Warning, west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. For the second Red Flag Warning, west-

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.