Red Flag Warning issued April 1 at 2:23PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 231, 232, 233, 234,
235, 236 and 237.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.