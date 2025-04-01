High Wind Warning issued April 1 at 6:39PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. An

isolated gust to 60 mph will remain possible this hour.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile and

light weight vehicles traveling on north south oriented roadways.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.