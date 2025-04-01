Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued April 1 at 3:59AM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile and light weight vehicles traveling on north
south oriented roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may significantly
reduce visibility at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

