High Wind Warning issued April 1 at 3:59AM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile and light weight vehicles traveling along north

south oriented roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may significantly

reduce visibility at times.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.