High Wind Warning issued April 1 at 11:45AM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 6:49 PM
Published 11:45 AM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca
Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile and light weight vehicles traveling on north
south oriented roadways.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

National Weather Service

