Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 3:31AM MDT until April 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232 and 233.
* WINDS…For today, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
For Tuesday, southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.