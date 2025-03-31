Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 2:17PM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

9:49 PM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232 and 233.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 40 mph today, then 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph for Tuesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Avoid all activities
which could start a wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

