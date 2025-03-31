High Wind Warning issued March 31 at 9:09PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Las Animas and Huerfano Counties Below 7500 Feet,
including Walsenburg and Trinidad.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles traveling along north south oriented
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may significantly
reduce visibility at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.