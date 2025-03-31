Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 31 at 1:56PM MDT until April 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:56 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca
Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles traveling on north south oriented
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may significantly
reduce visibility at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content