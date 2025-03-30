Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:06AM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229 AND 230…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from noon to 9 PM MDT

Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.