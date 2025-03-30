Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:06AM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229 AND 230…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through
Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from noon to 9 PM MDT
Monday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.