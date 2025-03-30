Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 2:03PM MDT until March 31 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232 and 233.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph near the
mountains on Monday…and 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
on Tuesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.