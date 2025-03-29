Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 8:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 843 PM MDT, At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of
precipitation over northern El Paso county. This area of
precipitation will consist of small hail, snow and rain. An
occasional rumble of thunder will also be possible. The snow and
hail may accumulate in areas, especially over the higher terrain of
the Palmer Divide in northern El Paso county. A weather spotter
reported hail of three-eighths of an inch around 8:30 pm.
The activity was moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…pea size hail, areas of snow, locally heavy rain and gusty
winds to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Black Forest, Stratmoor, Peyton, Colorado Springs, Falcon, Cimarron
Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs,
and Security-Widefield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.