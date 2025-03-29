Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 8:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 843 PM MDT, At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of

precipitation over northern El Paso county. This area of

precipitation will consist of small hail, snow and rain. An

occasional rumble of thunder will also be possible. The snow and

hail may accumulate in areas, especially over the higher terrain of

the Palmer Divide in northern El Paso county. A weather spotter

reported hail of three-eighths of an inch around 8:30 pm.

The activity was moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…pea size hail, areas of snow, locally heavy rain and gusty

winds to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Black Forest, Stratmoor, Peyton, Colorado Springs, Falcon, Cimarron

Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs,

and Security-Widefield.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.