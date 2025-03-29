Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Palmer Lake, or 21 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Monument, Palmer Lake, Gleneagle, and Air Force Academy.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.