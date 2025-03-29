Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Calhan, or 33 miles southwest of Limon, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern El
Paso County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.