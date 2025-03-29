Special Weather Statement issued March 29 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Calhan, or 33 miles southwest of Limon, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern El

Paso County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.