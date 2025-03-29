Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 7:33PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224,
229, AND 230…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…From Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.