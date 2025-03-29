Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 3:27AM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 224, 229, AND 230…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from noon today to 8 PM MDT

this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday

afternoon through Monday evening.

* WINDS…For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. For Monday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.