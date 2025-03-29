Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 3:27AM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 224, 229, AND 230…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from noon today to 8 PM MDT
this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Monday evening.
* WINDS…For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. For Monday, west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.