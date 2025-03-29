Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:17PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The
windiest conditions will occur on Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

