Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:17PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Monday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The

windiest conditions will occur on Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.