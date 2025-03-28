Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 8:36PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT

SATURDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN I-25 CORRIDOR REGION AND THE SAN LUIS

VALLEY…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.