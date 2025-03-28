Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 8:36PM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN I-25 CORRIDOR REGION AND THE SAN LUIS
VALLEY…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.
* TIMING…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.