Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 3:21AM MDT until March 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 228.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.