Red Flag Warning issued March 28 at 2:20PM MDT until March 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224, 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 9 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from noon to 8 PM

MDT Saturday.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.