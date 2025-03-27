Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 2:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Campo, or 17 miles southeast of Springfield,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Campo, Springfield, Vilas, Two Buttes, Stonington, and

Pritchett.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.