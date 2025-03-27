Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 12:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles south of Kim, or 32 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca

and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.