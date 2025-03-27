Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 12:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles south of Kim, or 32 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving
northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca
and southeastern Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.