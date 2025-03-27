Red Flag Warning issued March 27 at 2:05PM MDT until March 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 228, 229 and 230.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.