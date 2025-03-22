Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 3:04AM MDT until March 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232 and 233.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.