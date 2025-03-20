Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 8:10PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.