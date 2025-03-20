Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 1:48PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230 and 233.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

