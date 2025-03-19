Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 2:52AM MDT until March 19 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or so
possible, mainly along the Colorado and Kansas border. Winds
gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on poor visibility due to blowing snow and possible
blowing dust.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.