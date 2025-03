* WHAT…North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. These

winds will cause areas of blowing snow across the region.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso. The strongest winds will occur over far

eastern El Paso county.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Widespread blowing snow will continue through this

morning.

Travel will be difficult due to blowing snow.