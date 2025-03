* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The

strongest winds will occur over far eastern El Paso county.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.