Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 9:58PM MDT until March 19 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.