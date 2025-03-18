Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 9:58PM MDT until March 19 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.