Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 8:41PM MDT until March 19 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.