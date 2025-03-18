Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 2:09PM MDT until March 19 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and degraded visibility in wind driven snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause tree and powerline damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.