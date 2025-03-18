Winter Weather Advisory issued March 18 at 2:09PM MDT until March 19 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and degraded visibility
in wind driven snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Wednesday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause tree and
powerline damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.