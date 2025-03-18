Snow Squall Warning issued March 18 at 8:32PM MDT until March 18 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Eastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 831 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Calhan, or

32 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to

blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts

greater than 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes, especially along Highway 24 from Colorado

Springs to Limon.

Locations impacted include…

Hanover, Truckton, Yoder, Ellicott, Peyton, Ramah, Calhan, and Rush.

Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are

expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden

whiteout conditions.