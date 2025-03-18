Snow Squall Warning issued March 18 at 8:15PM MDT until March 18 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Snow Squall Warning for…
Western El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 812 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Air Force
Academy, or 10 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving south at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to
blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts
up to 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar and webcams.
IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous
within minutes, especially along I-25 from Monument into
downtown Colorado Springs.
Locations impacted include…
Monument, Black Forest, Fountain, Security, Air Force Academy,
Security-Widefield, Falcon, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Fort Carson,
Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills,
Peterson Space Force Base, Palmer Lake, and Hanover.
Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are
expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden
whiteout conditions.