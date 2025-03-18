Red Flag Warning issued March 18 at 3:07AM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 231, 232,
233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.