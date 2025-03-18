Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 18 at 3:07AM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 3:07 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* TIMING…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

