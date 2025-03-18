High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 8:23AM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected
today, then north winds 30-45 mph with gusts to 65 mph tonight and
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE…Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.