High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 8:23AM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin
Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County
Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.