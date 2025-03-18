High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 6:52PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.