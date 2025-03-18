High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 6:52PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.