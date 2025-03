* WHAT…North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected,

especially east of I-25.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.