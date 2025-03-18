High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 3:35AM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley counties.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will be possible. Power outages will be
possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.