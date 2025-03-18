Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 3:35AM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 90 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Localized power outages could occur.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

