High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 3:35AM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, and the southern I-25 corridor region
from Pueblo south to the New Mexico border.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will be possible. Power outages will be
possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles traveling on north-south highways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.