High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 3:35AM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, and the southern I-25 corridor region

from Pueblo south to the New Mexico border.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will be possible. Power outages will be

possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles traveling on north-south highways.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.