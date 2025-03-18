High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility

between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, and Eastern Las Animas.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,

north-northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected until noon MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power

outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.