High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility
between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, and Eastern Las Animas.
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph. For the second High Wind Warning,
north-northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected until noon MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,
until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power
outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.