High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected,

especially east of I-25.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.