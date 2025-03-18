High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between
one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind
Warning, north-northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70
mph expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT this evening.
For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM this evening to noon MDT
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.
Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.